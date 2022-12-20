Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 14,323 new cases, 149 deaths over past 7 days
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has gone up this week again.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,323 new cases of COVID and 149 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.
During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,046 cases per day, an increase from last week’s 1,863 average.
State totals now sit at 2,977,727 cases and 40,657 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.
As of Tuesday, 1,210 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 1,068 hospitalized a week ago.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|COVID-related deaths
|New cases per 100,000 people
|Clinton County
|16,704
|212
|134.4
|Eaton County
|27,693
|419
|131.5
|Ingham County
|66,354
|824
|128.3
|Jackson County
|42,053
|586
|160.9
|Shiawassee County
|17,218
|232
|135.1
