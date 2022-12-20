Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 14,323 new cases, 149 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,977,727 cases and 40,657 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has gone up this week again.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,323 new cases of COVID and 149 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,046 cases per day, an increase from last week’s 1,863 average.

State totals now sit at 2,977,727 cases and 40,657 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,210 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 1,068 hospitalized a week ago.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County16,704212134.4
Eaton County27,693419131.5
Ingham County66,354824128.3
Jackson County42,053586160.9
Shiawassee County17,218232135.1

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in M-21 crash in Ovid Township
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday, Friday And Saturday Are First Alert Weather Days
Lansing officers released from the hospital after exposure to white substance
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Lansing Police officers sent to the hospital after being exposed to white substance

Latest News

Diabetes is on the rise. In fact, more than 1 in 3 people in the US have prediabetes. Here are...
Your Health: Drinking your diabetes away
COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further...
Health Minute: Vaccine fatigue leaves US vulnerable to viruses
Diabetes medication in nationwide shortage
Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage
More than 2 out of every 5 adults in the U.S. are obese.
Your Health: Balancing bariatric benefits and risks