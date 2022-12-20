Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 14,323 new cases, 149 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has gone up this week again.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,323 new cases of COVID and 149 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,046 cases per day, an increase from last week’s 1,863 average.

State totals now sit at 2,977,727 cases and 40,657 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,210 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 1,068 hospitalized a week ago.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 16,704 212 134.4 Eaton County 27,693 419 131.5 Ingham County 66,354 824 128.3 Jackson County 42,053 586 160.9 Shiawassee County 17,218 232 135.1

