Chaos at World Cup Parade

The Argentine soccer team shows off their World Cup trophy from a bus as they are welcomed home...
The Argentine soccer team shows off their World Cup trophy from a bus as they are welcomed home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The bus window reads in Spanish: "World Champions."(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptlly cut short as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time. So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital Tuesday that the players had to abandon the open-air bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and get on helicopters for a flyover of the capital that the government billed as an aerial parade. The success of the Lionel Messi-led squad has brought much-needed good news for a country stuck in economic doldrums for year and where almost 4-in-10 people live in poverty.

