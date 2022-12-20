Attorney General Nessel files lawsuit against paper company for contamination

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A paper manufacturer that formerly operated in Port Huron, Domtar Industries has a lawsuit filed against them by the Department of Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The announcement by Attorney General Nessel said the lawsuit focuses on releases of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from its manufacturing processes and from the paper sludges generated by Domtar that contain high levels of PFAS but were represented as “inert.”

The toxic sludges at issue were sent to Techni-Comp, a composting facility in Kimball Township in St. Clair County, where PFAS was detected in groundwater and surface water at levels that exceed state standards.

“Michigan residents should not be left holding the bag for the impacts of corporate PFAS contamination, nor for the costs of cleaning it up,” said Attorney General Nessel. “My efforts to hold companies accountable for contaminating our communities will continue where corporations are not taking adequate remediation efforts or responsibility for their actions.”

The lawsuit filed by the Department of Attorney General seeks costs and damages from Domtar to address its releases of PFAS into the environment. The suit also seeks a ruling from the Court on Domtar’s liability and an order to fully investigate and remediate the contamination from Domtar’s operations.

The suit against Domtar follows Attorney General Nessel’s PFAS-specific lawsuits against multiple PFAS manufacturers.

