App for Jackson County citizens considered

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Board of Commissioners are considering having an app developed for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The app would be a one-stop shop for everything the Jackson County Sheriff offers.

Major functions of the app would include submitting tips, viewing the sex offender registry, getting neighborhood watch information and getting timely updates for criminal activity in Jackson County.

Inmate family members told News 10 this app is exactly what Jackson County needs.

“We know a couple of people inside, and it’s really hard to get online and figure out updates,” said Jessica Adney.

Adney and her best friend drive an hour to reach the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. They said they’re always met with a wait and struggle to get information.

“With an app on our phone, seems a lot easier,” said Adney. “Just to have the access in your hand, you don’t have to go anywhere, you don’t have to drive, waste your time and your energy, and you can sit at home and take care of your friends and family inside.”

With the app, Adney and her friend could send gifts and money to incarcerated friends and family from anywhere. Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said their current system is confusing and time-consuming for everyone.

“It’s kind of a guessing system for them. Something that I’ve never, never been a fan of,” said Schuette.

He hopes the app will simplify everything, and provide transparency.

“It’ll allow that person to get accurate information, rather than relying on somebody who’s dealing with six or seven things all at once,” said Schuette.

“This definitely covers a lot.” said Christopher Simpson, Jackson County Under Sheriff.

Simpson said the money needed to build the app will be worth it.

“For the past two years, the community has asked about it. ‘Hey, where’s that app piece.’ I think this would be fantastic for our community,” said Simpson.

From sending money to inmates, to viewing inmate information and release dates, its goal is to make everything easier.

You can find more information about the app here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.