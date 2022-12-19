Woman in stolen car flees after causing a crash with Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police car
Michigan State Police car(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A woman in a stolen car fled after causing a crash with a Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper Friday around 7:32 p.m. in Lenawee County.

According to MSP, the 34-year-old woman started tailgating the trooper, who was in a fully marked patrol car, on M-50 near Downing Highway. The woman then started passing the trooper.

Authorities said the trooper slowed down to check if the driver was experiencing an emergency when she abruptly pulled in front of the trooper and braked. This caused the trooper to crash into her car.

After the crash, police said the woman fled into Monroe County. A Dundee police officer and a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy deployed tire deflating devices, and the woman pulled over when her car tires had been deflated. She was arrested without further incident.

The woman was lodged at the Lenawee County Jail on multiple charges.

Police said the vehicle was stolen earlier that day. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft.

