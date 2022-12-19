WB I-96 near Lansing Road reopens following crash

(MDOT)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
UPDATE: Lanes are back open according to MDOT.

WINDSOR CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of I-96 in Eaton County was reopened following a crash on Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the westbound lanes of I-96 after Lansing Road off Exit 98 was closed due to a crash.

News 10 will keep you updated when more information comes out.

