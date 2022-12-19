Victim identified in M-21 crash in Ovid Township

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Clinton County Sheriff’s identified the man who died in a crash on M-21 Friday.

Background: One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.

Police said 39-year-old Michael Hanley of Elsie was driving eastbound on M21 when he collided with a semi-truck and trailer that was driven by 40-year-old James Rust from Owosso. The roads were closed for several hours as authorities investigated the crash. The area reopened to normal traffic just before 5:30 p.m.

Hanley died from his injuries at the scene.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

