Tyler Parsons departs Lansing Lugnuts, promoting Zac Clark to general manager

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lugnuts general manager Tyler Parsons will depart Mid-Michigan, leaving assistant general manager Zac Clark next in line.

The Lansing Lugnuts announced on Monday that Parsons will be leaving to become the general manager of the Triple-A Durham Bulls in North Carolina. Clark, who has been the assistant general manager for the Nuts, will move up to the general manager position.

Both Clark and Parsons lived in Dansville, Michigan, and graduated from Central Michigan University. They then went to work together for the Johnson City Cardinals in Tennessee. Coincidentally, Clark succeeded to general manager of the Cardinals after Parsons moved to the Lugnuts in 2018.

“Getting the chance to be the GM of the Lugnuts is the one goal I set for myself when I started out in this industry for many reasons, but primarily because this is my hometown team,” said Clark. “I cannot thank Tyler enough for everything he has done for me and the Lansing community. I know he will continue to do big things in Durham. I’m grateful to our owner, Tom Dickson, for believing in me to continue all of the success that the Lugnuts have built here in Lansing.”

Parsons said that it is bittersweet to leave the Lugnuts and the Lansing community and that he thanks everyone who supported the Lugnuts.

