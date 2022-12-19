LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk as the First Alert Weather team tracks a storm expected later in the week.

News 10 Today’s Taylor Gattoni joins as we look at the trending headlines including a report from the Jan. 6 committee that is set to be released and we celebrate hard candies. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming up on News 10 Today at 11.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 19, 2022

  • Average High: 35º Average Low 23º
  • Lansing Record High: 58° 1877
  • Lansing Record Low: -17° 1884
  • Jackson Record High: 55º 1957
  • Jackson Record Low: -6º 1983

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police officers sent to the hospital after being exposed to white substance
Stabbing leaves one man hospitalized in Lansing
One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township.
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
Volunteers of America Michigan needs help for its Adopt-A-Family program
Vehicle on auto transport trailer hits overpass on I-94
Video: Vehicle on auto transport trailer hits overpass on I-94

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
Thursday And Friday Are First Alert Weather Days
Volunteers of America greatly need the donation of winter coats, boots, gloves, and any winter...
Help adopt a family for Christmas
Tracking A Late Week Storm
Sports Sunday: Top Plays
Sports Sunday: Top Plays