Thursday And Friday Are First Alert Weather Days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday and Friday First Alert Weather Days.

A developing storm system may bring heavy snow or a wintry mix of precipitation followed by snow late Thursday into Friday. Gusty winds and colder temperatures will follow for Friday night and Saturday. If the late week storm develops as predicted travel late Thursday into Saturday could be dangerous.

Stay with WILX News 10 and the First Alert Weather app for updates through the week. The weather forecast for this potential storm will continue to evolve as we move through the week.

