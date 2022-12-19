Sparrow Forensic Pathology releases annual report, finds increase in accidental deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services served as Medical Examiner in 2021. Its 2021 annual report includes deaths in the Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties. The report provides detail on the manner of deaths, such as drugs, suicide, and homicide, along with historical data for comparison.

According to the report, accidental deaths have increased since 2017. Sparrow said this is partly due to drug-related deaths in Ingham, Ionia, and Isabella counties. In 2021, the number of homicides increased from 2020 in all but Ionia County.

The generosity of local organ donors has also seen a rise in 2021. The Office of the Medical Examiner said referrals to connect families wishing to donate organs and tissue to Gift of Life Michigan were up by 33% across the five counties, saving and healing hundreds of lives despite the continuing challenge of the COVID pandemic.

Sparrow is nationally accredited by the National Association of Medical Examiners to perform autopsies, postmortem examinations, and on-scene forensic death investigations as an important part of the investigation process.

The report, and other Forensic Pathology findings, can be found at Sparrow.org/omereports.

