‘Simon knew’ - Students protest former Michigan State president portrait

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Protesters gathered outside the Breslin Center to criticize the portrait unveiling of former Michigan State University president Lou Anna K. Simon.

The protesters are upset the MSU Board of Trustees held a private event to honor Simon, who served as president from 2005 until she resigned in 2018 at the peak of the Larry Nassar scandal.

After her resignation, prosecutors accused her of lying to officials when she said she was unaware of Nassar’s abuse against student-athletes. All charges against her were dropped in 2020.

“This is just once again showcasing that the university is going to continue doing things in secrecy, especially when it pertains to survivors, and that nothing has changed,” said MSU student body president Jo Kovach. “We are not going to be silent about this. The survivors deserve better. Spartans deserve better.”

Simon’s portrait was part of her retirement agreement. It was financed with private donations.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.