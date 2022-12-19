Sex offender who traveled to meet with child sentenced in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities said Christopher Masterson from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina groomed a child for years and convinced her to send videos of sexual acts involving herself and a sibling through social media. He was arrested after traveling to Chippewa County, Michigan to have sexual conduct with the girl.

Police said they found sexually explicit videos of the girl with Masterson directing her actions.

Special Agent in Charge Angie Salazar said they prioritize the safety and security of children in their communities.

“For our team, the work of caring for the victims of these despicable crimes is just as important as bringing predators like Masterson to justice,” said Salazar.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison and will be on supervised release for 10 years when he gets out of prison.

U.S. District Judge Janet T. Neff said that Masterson was one of the top two or three most egregious sex offenders she had sentenced.

