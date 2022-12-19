Recruit Signing Day Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Division one college football recruits begin a three day signing period on Wednesday. Afterward, the next signing date is in February. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker hosts a 2pm news conference Wednesday to detail his incoming players, both from the high school ranks and the transfer portal. The Spartans are not playing a bowl for this year after recording a 5-7 record in the regular season, Tucker’s third with the Spartans.

