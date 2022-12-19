LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to talk about a winter storm headed our way, prompting Thursday and Friday to be tracked as First Alert Weather Days. We have the day’s trending headlines including a massive fire at a grain elevator, the Jan. 6 panel unveiling criminal referral against Donald Trump and associates, and a 168-year-old warship making its way back home.

Plus we look ahead to what’s coming up 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 19, 2022

  • Average High: 35º Average Low 23º
  • Lansing Record High: 58° 1877
  • Lansing Record Low: -17° 1884
  • Jackson Record High: 55º 1957
  • Jackson Record Low: -6º 1983

