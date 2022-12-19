City of Jackson prepares for winter weather

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are ready for winter weather in the City of Jackson. The Department of Public Works (DPW) will be out in salt and plow trucks to make sure the streets are safe for drivers. Major roads and emergency snow routes will be targeted by DPW first, followed by the clearing of neighborhood streets.

You can view the City of Jackson snow plow map on the City website here.

The City requests that residents remove parked vehicles, or in some extreme cases, stay off the streets entirely until they can be cleared when an official Snow Emergency is declared. The City will inform residents about these emergencies through local media outlets, the City website, social media, and the CodeRED mass communication system.

Community members are also reminded to give plows and salt trucks plenty of space when they are out on the road.

Read next:

Subscribe to our New 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.