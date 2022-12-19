City of Jackson prepares for winter weather

(City of Jackson)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are ready for winter weather in the City of Jackson. The Department of Public Works (DPW) will be out in salt and plow trucks to make sure the streets are safe for drivers. Major roads and emergency snow routes will be targeted by DPW first, followed by the clearing of neighborhood streets.

You can view the City of Jackson snow plow map on the City website here.

The City requests that residents remove parked vehicles, or in some extreme cases, stay off the streets entirely until they can be cleared when an official Snow Emergency is declared. The City will inform residents about these emergencies through local media outlets, the City website, social media, and the CodeRED mass communication system.

Community members are also reminded to give plows and salt trucks plenty of space when they are out on the road.

Read next:

Subscribe to our New 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police officers sent to the hospital after being exposed to white substance
Stabbing leaves one man hospitalized in Lansing
One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township.
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
Volunteers of America Michigan needs help for its Adopt-A-Family program
Vehicle on auto transport trailer hits overpass on I-94
Video: Vehicle on auto transport trailer hits overpass on I-94

Latest News

tidbit
Studio 10 Presents Tidbit 12/27/22
tidbit
Studio 10 Presents Tidbit 12/20/22
Scientists: Atmospheric carbon might turn lakes more acidic
Clinton County Road Commission (CCRC) shared a preview of their snow plow priority list ahead...
Clinton County Road Commission shares snow plow priority listing