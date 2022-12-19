In My View: MSU needs more quarterback help

By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State can sign football players beginning Wednesday and in my view, the number one incoming player comes Oregon, quarterback Sam Leavitt.

He de-committed from Washington State. He’s a four-star and he at least gives the Spartans some more hope to either spell Payton Thorne or beat him out altogether. MSU needs more quarterback help for next fall and down the road and they can only hope Leavitt will be that guy based on his recruitment by other schools.

