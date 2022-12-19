MSU Women Hosting Another Game Tuesday

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team hits the Christmas break with one final non conference game Tuesday night at 7 o’clock. The Spartans host Prairie View A&M. These Spartans have a 7-5 season record after downing Detroit 91-41 on Sunday ending a five game losing streak. The Spartans are 0-2 in the Big Ten and resume conference play December 29th against third ranked Indiana.

