MSHDA Board approves MI-HOPE funding to repair low-income houses in 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) announced it has authorized millions in funding to continue the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy-Efficiency (MI-HOPE) program.

The MSHDA said $18.5 million was authorized to continue the program in 2023. The MI-HOPE program was announced in June 2022 and was set to give needed funding to local government and nonprofit agencies to help make home repairs for low-income households. This is expected to help enhance energy efficiency by reducing a communities carbon footprint with the funding.

The program allowed a total of $30 million by the Michigan Legislature. 26 grantees in October received $10 million of the total funding with individual grant amounts ranging from $100,000 to $1 million.

In 2023, $18.5 million will be sent to sub-recipient agencies. The remaining $1.5 million is expected to go toward administrative costs that are related to the program.

The director of the MSHDA’s Neighborhood Housing Initiatives Division Tonya Joy said nearly 40% of the state’s housing stock was built before 1960.

“But most residents don’t have the disposable income to make necessary and critical energy efficiency-focused home repairs,” said Joy.“The MI-HOPE program empowers homeowners to make those important home upgrades, which will contribute to a better quality of life, improve the existing housing stock and increase neighborhood home values.”

The board also approved modifications to the funding including:

“An increase in the maximum grant for eligible costs to $250,000 or the single-family maximum sale price (whichever is higher).

A requirement that all modular homes in the program are built to include visitability features that make it easier for mobility-impaired individuals to live in and visit the homes

Establishment of an award, called the M3 initiative, targeting rural communities willing to undertake the construction of four modular homes simultaneously”

