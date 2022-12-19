Michigan State University announces free parking until January

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police announced complimentary parking until Jan. 8.

MSU said beginning Monday and going through Jan, 8, pay-by-plate and single space meters will be complimentary, or free. They said on Facebook that overnight restrictions will still be enforced. Meanwhile, lots will still require appropriate permits within posted regulations and times.

Lots 32 and 90 still require payment according to the university.

