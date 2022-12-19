Michigan State University announces free parking until January

(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police announced complimentary parking until Jan. 8.

MSU said beginning Monday and going through Jan, 8, pay-by-plate and single space meters will be complimentary, or free. They said on Facebook that overnight restrictions will still be enforced. Meanwhile, lots will still require appropriate permits within posted regulations and times.

Lots 32 and 90 still require payment according to the university.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police officers sent to the hospital after being exposed to white substance
Stabbing leaves one man hospitalized in Lansing
One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township.
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
Volunteers of America Michigan needs help for its Adopt-A-Family program
Vehicle on auto transport trailer hits overpass on I-94
Video: Vehicle on auto transport trailer hits overpass on I-94

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to talk about a winter storm...
Previewing First Alert Weather Days and a Fortnite settlement
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday And Friday Are First Alert Weather Days
Cecil Richardson is expected to be sentenced Jan. 20, 2023.
DeWitt Township man pleads guilty to animal abandonment after abused dog found in dumpster
Previewing First Alert Weather Days
Previewing First Alert Weather Days and a Fortnite settlement