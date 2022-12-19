Meridian Township Police in search of porch pirate

The individual was seen stealing packages off of porches in multiple areas.
Wanted for questioning in a larceny of packages investigation(Meridian Township Police Facebook)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting community assistance with identifying a woman who appears to be stealing packages in a video.

“She is wanted for questioning in a larceny of packages investigation,” said the Meridian Township Police Department Facebook page.

The individual was seen stealing packages off of porches in multiple areas including Bath Township.

If you are able to identify the person, they ask that you contact Officer Dietz at 517-853-4800.

The reference case number is 22-5282.

