Lugnuts Change General Managers

By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts announced Monday a change in general managers effective immediately. Tyler Parsons is departing for a similar post with the Triple A Durham Bulls. His assistant, Zac Clark, is moved up to replace him in Lansing. Clark and Parsons are both Dansville natives and both attended Central Michigan University.

