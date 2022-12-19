Lansing officers released from the hospital after exposure to white substance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two officers who experienced signs of an overdose on Sunday were released from the hospital.

On Monday, The Lansing Police Department announced that two officers were released from the hospital a day after being exposed to a white substance while transferring a person with a warrant.

Police said one officer took the substance into his vehicle and started feeling symptoms of an overdose. They were then given two doses of NARCAN and sent to the hospital from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. NARCAN is a medicine meant to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Another officer who was searching the backpack with gloves and goggles of the person with the warrant started to not feel well while driving. She was also given NARCAN and taken to the hospital.

Lansing Police officers sent to the hospital after being exposed to white substance

Lansing Police have not yet said where the incident took place and what the white substance was.

