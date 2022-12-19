Four Spartan Reach Double Figures in Dominating Win over Detroit Mercy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - With four players in double figures, the Michigan State women’s basketball team returned to its winning ways with a definitive 91-41 win over Detroit Mercy Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center.

With the win, the Spartans snapped their five-game losing streak, improving to 7-5 this season. The Titans fall to 2-8 this season with the loss.

Sophomore forward Isaline Alexander registered Michigan State’s first double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Off the bench, junior guard Julia Ayrault scored a season-high 13 points, while sophomore guard Matilda Ekh matched Ayrault in scoring. Senior guard Moira Joiner scored in double figures for the second-straight game with 11 points to round out the quartet of MSU double-figure scorers. The Spartans won the battle on the glass, 52-40.

Detroit Mercy was led by 10 points off the bench by Amaya Burch.

The Spartans got the offense going early, using an 17-0 run to jump out to a 19-2 lead. Ekh was off to a torrid start with nine points in the first quarter alone. Michigan State held Detroit Mercy to only four points in the first period, the lowest this season as the Titans shot nine percent. Michigan State led after the first 10 minutes, 26-4, hitting five 3-pointers in the quarter to fuel the offense.

In the second quarter, Michigan State took a 30-point lead, 39-9 after an old fashioned three by Joiner. Graduate guard Kamaria McDaniel led MSU in the second period with seven points, while Joiner added six. The Spartans led at the half, 57-12, behind a balanced scoring attack. MSU capitalized on 16 Titan turnovers scoring 21 points off of those miscues.

The Titans had their highest offensive output in the third quarter with 19 points, as the Spartans went deeper into their bench. Despite the Detroit Mercy surge, Michigan State maintained its advantage. The Spartans took their biggest lead of 51 points after a Taiyier Parks second-chance bucket with 54 seconds remaining in the third period.

In the fourth quarter, Michigan State was able to get even more players involved as all 14 players that got in the game had at least one rebound and 12 scored. Sophomore center Brooklyn Rewers scored four of her six points in the final stanza. She eventually tied her career high with six points.

Michigan State quickly returns to action on Tuesday, Dec. 20 against Prairie View A&M at 7 p.m. The Spartans will take a quick break for the holidays before ending the 2022 portion of the schedule against Indiana on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

