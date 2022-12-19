First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No problems are expected today and Wednesday across the area. Overall we should be mostly cloudy both days with possibly a few peeks at the sun. High temperatures today will be in the mid 30s. We drop back to the upper teens tonight and highs Wednesday will be near 30º. If you can move your holiday travel plans to today or tomorrow it would be a good decision.

Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days: A developing storm system is expected to move towards the Great Lakes region Thursday and spread a rain/snow mix over Mid-Michigan Thursday afternoon. A switch to all snow happens Thursday night followed by snow and wind gusts of 45+ MPH Friday into Saturday morning. Between the falling snow and blowing snow travel conditions will be poor Friday into Saturday morning statewide. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s Thursday and drop into the teens for Friday afternoon and the weekend. Wind chills will be around -10º Friday afternoon and Saturday.

We are still fine tuning the forecast for Thursday through Saturday, but all available data is leaning towards a major winter storm with large impacts for Mid-Michigan. Later Tuesday we may be able to start to put some snowfall totals into the forecast.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 20, 2022

Average High: 34º Average Low 22º

Lansing Record High: 59° 1957

Lansing Record Low: -10° 1876

Jackson Record High: 58º 1949

Jackson Record Low: -6º 1963

