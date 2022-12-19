Fire crews credit sprinklers for saving Ann Arbor apartment from fire

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in Ann Arbor are crediting a sprinkler system preventing a fire from causing significant damage.

According to authorities, the first happened Saturday night at an apartment complex on Lyndenglen Drive. The Ann Arbor Fire Department said the fire was caused by hot ashes being placed on a wood pile on an outside balcony.

The damage to the apartment complex is estimated to be $5,000. Authorities said without the sprinkler, the fire would have made it into the attic before fire crews arrived.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department said any ash removed from a fireplace should be placed in a steel container with a lid and cooled for at least 24 hours. The container should never be inside, on a wooden porch, deck or balcony and needs to be placed at least 10 feet away from any structure to cool.

