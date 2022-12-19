Dante Moore Decommits From Oregon

Football
Football(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit King High School quarterback Dante Moore has announced a decommitment from the University of Oregon. Moore, a highly touted prosect, says instead he will sign Wednesday with UCLA. Moore was heavily recruited by Michigan State but the Spartans landed Washington State decommit Sam Leavitt last week. UCLA joins the Big Ten beginning with the 2024 season.

