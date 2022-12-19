Clinton County Road Commission shares snow plow priority listing

Clinton County Road Commission (CCRC) shared a preview of their snow plow priority list ahead of the snow.(Clinton County Road Commission)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Clinton County Road Commission (CCRC) shared a preview of their snow plow priority list ahead of the snow. They will perform the clearing of roads based on a priority system including US-127, M-21, and BR-127 as the top priority. This will be followed by Clinton County primary roads, then followed by local and subdivisions, and wrapping up with gravel roads.

During heavy snowfall, the CCRC said that they are only able to plow the road system one time and roads plowed early will often have accumulated more snowfall throughout the day.

