Another Tough Schedule Ahead for the Pistons

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) scoops in a loose ball against Detroit Pistons...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) scoops in a loose ball against Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons’ 24 losses are the most in the NBA through Sunday night and the schedule ahead doesn’t look promising. The Pistons have eight wins overall, a half game ahead of Charlotte in the NBA standings overall. The Pistons play host to the Utah Jazz Tuesday night and move on to Philadelphia to face the 76ers on Wednesday. Combining these past two seasons the Pistons have a cumulative record of 31-83.

