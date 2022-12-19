Another Tough Schedule Ahead for the Pistons

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons’ 24 losses are the most in the NBA through Sunday night and the schedule ahead doesn’t look promising. The Pistons have eight wins overall, a half game ahead of Charlotte in the NBA standings overall. The Pistons play host to the Utah Jazz Tuesday night and move on to Philadelphia to face the 76ers on Wednesday. Combining these past two seasons the Pistons have a cumulative record of 31-83.

