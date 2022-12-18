Wreaths laid for veterans at Lansing’s Little Arlington at Evergreen Cemetery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People laid wreaths at the graves of fallen heroes and service members for Wreaths Across America.

Volunteers at Lansing’s Little Arlington at Evergreen Cemetery laid 146 wreaths on the graves of veterans. According to organizers, this was the first year wreaths laid there. The event is a way to honor veterans and prisoners of war for their services during the holidays.

Patricia Spitzley is a Lansing At-Large City Council Member and she said people should never forget what veterans fought for.

”I think that we never should forget that these people fought for us and fought for the freedoms that we have right now, and again, some paid the ultimate price,” said Spitzley. “Some were prisoners of war like my dad who came home luckily but some weren’t so lucky so we should never forget their sacrifice”

Meanwhile, wreaths were placed on more than 260,000 headstones at Arlington National Cemetary in Virginia.

