Volunteers of America Michigan needs help for its Adopt-A-Family program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Instead of making a wish list of things they want, there’s many people this Christmas with a wish list of things they need.

Volunteers of America currently has its Adopt-A-Family program going on, but they’re struggling to help enough families this year given the low number of sponsors.

“It’s cold outside, people need the gear to stay warm and cozy,” Hailey Priebe, Volunteers of America Number Donor Relations Coordinator said.

Volunteers of America greatly needs the donation of winter coats, boots, gloves, any winter gear.

“Here at Volunteers of America, we have our community support us and bring those items and then we distribute those to those in need,” Priebe said.

The organization helped more than 76-hundred individuals last year, and helped more than 2-thousand families through it’s Adopt-A-Family program. This year with adopt a family, they’re looking to help double the number of families. Because of inflation and the pandemic, the community isn’t sponsoring families like they used to.

“It’s a neighbor offering a cup of sugar to another neighbor. Instead of it being a cup of sugar, you’re allowing donations, food pantry supplies and winter clothes that people desperately need. You’re allowing that for your neighbor,” Priebe said.

Your donations have an impact. Some families who have been sponsored, are years later joining as a sponsor to help other neighbors in need; including children, struggling families, seniors, and homeless veterans.

“Since 1993, our adoptive family program has been connecting community members who can help to those who need help,” Priebe said.

Those who sponsor a family, are required to purchase a gift for anyone under 16-years-old living in the household. As well as, provide some sort of a holiday meal. If you don’t sponsor a family, you can also donate online. One-percent of donations received, stay right in Michigan.

Donations collected will provide winter clothing, meals, gifts, and relief to families who need it most. You can drop off donations to your local thrift store. There are two Volunteers of America locations in Lansing; they’re on Saginaw Highway and Miller Road. Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can drop off donations in the back of the building.

The deadline to apply as a sponsor and give gifts for Adopt-A-Family, is this Wednesday, December, 21st.

People can continue to donate monetary donations up until Christmas.

It is too late to be sponsored by a family, but if you want to adopt a family or donate, go to: www.voami.org

