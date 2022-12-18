Stabbing leaves one man hospitalized in Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in the hospital after a stabbing on Westmoreland Avenue.

At 7:15 a.m. Sunday, The Lansing Police Department went to a house near the corner of Westmoreland Avenue and Ionia Street in Lansing. LPD said officials on the scene found a man around the age of 20 or 30 with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital by the Lansing Fire Department and is expected to be okay.

Police said investigators were able to get a suspect description and set up a perimeter in the area. After a canine search, authorities found the suspect, which police said is an approximately 20-year-old man, near the house where the stabbing occurred.

Police said they do not know if there was a motive behind the stabbing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township.
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
Vehicle on auto transport trailer hits overpass on I-94
Video: Vehicle on auto transport trailer hits overpass on I-94
Richard Atchison was arrested and charged after allegedly throwing a Christmas tree at his wife.
Man accused of attacking wife with Christmas tree when asked to help make dinner
Meridian Township police seek woman in package thefts investigation
Meridian Township police seek porch pirate caught on camera
MSU swimmers hoping team will be reinstated.
MSU: ‘no viable’ option to bring back swim and dive team

Latest News

Organizations like Volunteers of America Michigan in Lansing, are low on donations this year....
Volunteers of America needs donations & Adopt-A-Family program
Watching for Late Week Snow, Wind
Michigan State Police holds first Explorer Awards Ceremony
Wreaths laid for veterans at Lansing’s Little Arlington at Evergreen Cemetery