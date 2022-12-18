Stabbing leaves one man hospitalized in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in the hospital after a stabbing on Westmoreland Avenue.

At 7:15 a.m. Sunday, The Lansing Police Department went to a house near the corner of Westmoreland Avenue and Ionia Street in Lansing. LPD said officials on the scene found a man around the age of 20 or 30 with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital by the Lansing Fire Department and is expected to be okay.

Police said investigators were able to get a suspect description and set up a perimeter in the area. After a canine search, authorities found the suspect, which police said is an approximately 20-year-old man, near the house where the stabbing occurred.

Police said they do not know if there was a motive behind the stabbing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.