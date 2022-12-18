Spartan Gymnastics Makes Season Debut at the Green and White Meet

LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State gymnastics opened up its season with its annual Green and White meet held at Jenison Field House on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m just really thrilled with how it turned out today. We tried our best to balance the teams to be competitive against each other,” said head coach Mike Rowe. “We were thrilled with all the all-arounders that we had going out there and the depth that we have on each event right now.”

Both teams had solid performances, but the Green team came out on top.

The Green team captured the event title on vault by a slight margin, 48.950-48.650. Freshman Sage Kellerman (Green) won the event title with a score of 9.900, while teammate sophomore Gabrielle Stephen (Green) took second with score of 9.850. Three members of the White team tied for third with matching 9.800 scores in junior Baleigh Garcia (White), freshman Nikki Smith (White) and her sister senior Nyah Smith (Green).

On bars, Green once again took the title by another close margin, 48.700-48.400. Senior Jori Jackard of the White squad took the event title with a scored if 9.990. Three Spartans tied for third with 9.850 scores in Stephen (Green), sophomore Skyla Schulte (White) and Nyah Smith (Green).

The White team won the title on beam with a score of 48.850, despite Stephen (Green) winning the event title with a dominating 9.900 score. Sophomore Lauren Hsu (Green), freshman Olivia Zsarmani (White) and Garcia (White) all finished tied for second with matching 9.850 marks.

The highest scores of the day came on floor with Nikki Smith (White) and Schulte (White) earning 9.950 scores to tie for first. Stephen (Green) and Garcia (White) tied for second with marks of 9.850. Overall, Green came out on top on the floor, 48.300-47.200.

Stephen earned the all-around title with a scored of 39.450 (Green) followed by Nikki Smith (White) and Nyah Smith (Green) with 39.350 and 39.150 scores, respectively.

”For the most part, we saw what we thought we were going to see and also some really exciting things that we didn’t expect from some of the newbies and even some of the student athletes that didn’t maybe competed in a lineup last year that were a little more seasoned and showed up today,” continued Rowe. “Overall, I think it’s a great event for us to just get out there in front of the fans in a mock kind of form to prepare us for what’s next.”

The 12th-ranked Spartans open regular season on the road at No. 7 Alabama on Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. ET. MSU hosts No. 4 Michigan in the Spartans’ home opener on Jan. 22 at Jenison Field House.

