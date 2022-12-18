Lansing Police officers sent to the hospital after being exposed to white substance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two officers are in the hospital after being exposed to an unknown white substance.

The Lansing Police Department said on Sunday that two officers were taken to the hospital after experiencing symptoms of an overdose. This came after one officer was transferring a person with a warrant. Police said officers then came across an unknown white substance that was on the person.

One officer took the substance into his vehicle and started feeling symptoms of an overdose. They were then given two doses of NARCAN and sent to the hospital from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. NARCAN is a medicine meant to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Another officer who was searching the backpack with gloves and goggles of the person with the warrant started to not feel well while driving. She was also given NARCAN and taken to the hospital.

All the cars involved in the situation were towed as a bio-hazard according to police.

Lansing Police have not yet said where the incident took place and the conditions of both officers in the hospital.

