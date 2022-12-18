First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today through Wednesday no problems are anticipated across the area. Overall we should be mostly cloudy today through Wednesday with just the slight chance of a few snowflakes tonight. High temperatures today will be near 30º. Lows tonight drop back to the low to mid 20s and highs should be near 30º to the mid 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

First Alert: Our attention this week is on the possibility of a storm system bringing heavy snowfall or a wintry mix of precipitation Thursday into Friday followed by strong winds and colder air this weekend. We are still several days out from this storm and each batch of data coming into the First Alert Weather Center has a slightly different take on the end of the week storm. As of this morning the general theme is for snow or a wintry mix of precipitation to develop across the area Thursday. With high temperatures in the low to perhaps mid 30s it is safe to say slippery roadways could develop on Thursday. Thursday night into Friday could be snow or a wintry mix switching to all snow. Snow and wind gusts of 40+MPH will be possible Friday into Saturday.

This forecast will continue to change over the next few days so check back for updates. You can also find our latest forecast anytime on the News 10 First Alert Weather App

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 19, 2022

Average High: 35º Average Low 23º

Lansing Record High: 58° 1877

Lansing Record Low: -17° 1884

Jackson Record High: 55º 1957

Jackson Record Low: -6º 1983

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.