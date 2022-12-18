Ferris State wins 2nd straight NCAA Division II title

Ferris was in its third national title game in four years
Ferris State players celebrate after winning the NCAA Division II college football championship...
Ferris State players celebrate after winning the NCAA Division II college football championship against the Colorado School of Mines on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in McKinney, Texas. Ferris State won the game by a final of 41-14. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)(Emil Lippe | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Carson Gulker scored on three short runs, Sidney McCloud had a pick-6 and Ferris State rolled past Colorado School of Mines 41-14 on Saturday to successfully defend its NCAA Division II national championship.

Ferris (14-1) was in its third national title game in four years, winning its first title last year to complete a 14-0 season. This was the Bulldogs’ eighth straight trip to the playoffs.

Gulker scored on a 2-yard run to complete a seven-play, 79-yard drive for a first-quarter score then the Bulldogs followed with a 20-point second quarter on Eddie Jewett’s field goals of 33 and 22 yards, CJ Jefferson’s 19-yard run to finish an eight-play, 75-yard drive, and McCloud’s 31-yard return in the final minute of the half for a 27-0 lead.

The Orediggers (13-3) didn’t score until there was just over a minute left in the third quarter on John Matocha’s 10-yard pass to Michael Zeman.

Gulker restored the 27-point lead with a 1-yard run to finish a nine-play, 75-yard drive early in the fourth quarter, and after Matocha’s second touchdown pass, Gulker added a 6-yard score.

Ferris State’s Mylik Mitchell was 14-of-18 passing for 161 yards, Marcus Taylor rushed for 103 yards on 13 carries. Jefferson had 95 yards receiving on seven carries.

Ferris State outgained the Orediggers 426-222 while its defense allowed only 4 yards rushing and had six sacks.

Matocha, who won the Harlon Hill Award as D-II most outstanding player, was 22-of-38 passing for 218 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Josh Johnston had eight catches for 116 yards with a TD.

