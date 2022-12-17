Video: Vehicle on auto transport trailer hits overpass on I-94

By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A dashboard camera captured a vehicle on an auto transport trailer strike an overpass in Ann Arbor.

According to authorities, the vehicle struck the Stone School Road overpass on I-94. Video of the collision captured the roof of the vehicle being ripped off and debris showering onto the interstate.

The sign on the bridge indicates it’s 14 feet, 2 inches high.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department said there were no fatalities or serious injuries in the crash.

