Video: Vehicle on auto transport trailer hits overpass on I-94

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A dashboard camera captured a vehicle on an auto transport trailer strike an overpass in Ann Arbor.

According to authorities, the vehicle struck the Stone School Road overpass on I-94. Video of the collision captured the roof of the vehicle being ripped off and debris showering onto the interstate.

The sign on the bridge indicates it’s 14 feet, 2 inches high.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department said there were no fatalities or serious injuries in the crash.

