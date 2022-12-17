Pewamo-Westphalia picks up key road win over Portland St. Pat’s

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates (1-2) looked to prove themselves on the road against Portland St. Patrick Shamrocks (4-1) in a key CMAC match-up.

PW’s Brynn Bauer handed it off to Mackenna Weber who found space in the lane for the jumper that made it 4-2 Pirates.

The Pirates led 9-6 after the first quarter, but the Shamrocks drew closer in the second quarter.

St. Pat’s took the ball in transition, and their good passing led to an Addison Scheurer wide-open three to make it 14-10 Shamrocks.

PW put up an unsuccessful jumper, but Sierra Schneider, made a spectacular save to bat it back to her teammate Alonna Thelen for the bucket and gave the Pirates a 15-14 lead.

St. Pat’s Rylee Scheurer took it around the defenders for the lay-in. The bucket brought the Shamrocks within one, down 17-16. The Shamrocks trailed behind just a hair, 19-18, at the half.

A sweetheart of a ballgame, PW wins it 40-34 over the Shamrocks.

