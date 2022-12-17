Mason Bulldogs sweep Fowlerville Gladiators

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs hosted the Fowlerville Gladiators in CAAC-Red action on a snowy Friday, and snowed the Gladiators out.

The Girls won 37-21, and the Boys followed with a 65-40 win as the Bulldogs swept the Glads.

The Girls team is now 2-3, and the boys have improved to 3-1.

The boys team has the Holiday Hoops showcase on Monday, while the Girls are off until January 4th, when they face Jackson.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.