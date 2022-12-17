Mason Bulldogs sweep Fowlerville Gladiators

The Girls won 37-21, and the Boys followed with a 65-40 win
FOWLERVILLE MASON
FOWLERVILLE MASON(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs hosted the Fowlerville Gladiators in CAAC-Red action on a snowy Friday, and snowed the Gladiators out.

The Girls won 37-21, and the Boys followed with a 65-40 win as the Bulldogs swept the Glads.

The Girls team is now 2-3, and the boys have improved to 3-1.

The boys team has the Holiday Hoops showcase on Monday, while the Girls are off until January 4th, when they face Jackson.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township.
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation
Mark David Latunski
Latunski gets life sentence in murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon
Michigan State Police K-9 finds man, 3-year-old son in freezing weather
Man dies days after Lansing crash
Man dies days after Lansing crash

Latest News

Williamston at Haslett Boys Hoops
Pewamo-Westphalia @ Portland St. Patrick's girls hoops
Williamston at Haslett Girls Hoops
WILLIAMSTON HASLETT
Haslett boys use big third quarter to notch first
WILLIAMSTON HASLETT
Game of the Week: Haslett depth too much for Williamston; stays unbeaten