On The Job Report: 12/16/2022
3 jobs submitted to WILX for “On the Job Report” 12/16/2022
Sales Program Consultant
BYRIDER
Salary:
$
Description:
We are looking for Sales / Program Consultants for our branch in Lansing, MI!
In this role, you will exceed our customer’s expectations by selling a great program that helps our customers establish or re-establish their credit and improve their lives! Our Program Consultants feel good about their careers knowing that it is possible to help people while earning a great income!
We seek enthusiastic individuals with a strong work ethic who put the customer first. This is a fast-paced position that requires you to manage multiple priorities at once.
As a Program Consultant, you will:
- Earn great money while helping others
- Work with customers to understand and evaluate their personnel needs
- Explain & sell our great program and the value we provide to prospective customers
- Utilize national & local marketing, lead generation programs and customer referrals to contact customers in a timely manner
Requirements:
To be considered for our winning team, you must have:
- Excellent customer service skills
- Ability to influence people
- High Integrity
- Excellent multitasking and prioritization skills
- The ambition to be the best!
- Driver’s License
How to Apply:
Please Submit Resume to ezuniga@byrider.com
Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/88146367
Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 88146367
Medical Janitorial Cleaning
LUXURY JANITORIAL
Salary:
$15/hour
Description:
WE ARE HIRING! OPEN INTERVIEW $15hr Cleaners Medical Building Monday Dec-5-22 2pm-4pm 1200 E. Michigan ave lansing mi 2nd floor across the hall from suite 245 More Info: 616-225-9402 or 616-894-0960 hrluxuryjanitorial@gmail.com’
Medical Building Cleaners $15hr m-f
How to Apply:
call 616-225-9404 m-f 9am to 5pm
Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/93562776
Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 93562776
Off Shifts – Mold Process Technicians
DEXSYS
Description:
Maintain records of work performed as required using CMMS and PMC Systems and work order procedure.
Troubleshoot, repair or replace all components of DexSys equipment. This includes, but is not limited to all electrical equipment, hydraulics, mechanical, piping, pumps, and pneumatics in the Molding, Paint, and Assembly Department.
Perform preventative and predictive maintenance on all equipment by repairing and replacing parts as necessary.
Use required hand tools to perform repairs, predictive and preventative maintenance.
Read parts breakdown and machine schematics.
Fabricate equipment as required.
Job Type: Full-time
Pay: $24.00 - $34.00 per hour
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- 401(k) matching
- Dental insurance
- Employee assistance program
- Employee discount
- Health insurance
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
- Referral program
- Tuition reimbursement
- Vision insurance
Educational Requirements
- Associate’s Degree required.
- Six years work related experience may be substituted in lieu of degree.
- Work experience combined with current schooling towards degree will be considered.
Related Work Experience:
- Journeyman’s card preferred.
- Working knowledge of Industrial electrical, injection molding, PLC programming and robotic experience preferred.
- Previous manufacturing experience preferred.
Physical Requirements
- This position requires a person to have the ability to perform work while standing or walking a minimum of eight (8) hours a day.
- The ability to lift up to 20 pounds on a frequent basis and up to 50 pounds on an occasional basis.
- The ability to perform work that is below the knees and above the shoulders on an occasional basis.
- The ability to climb stairs is necessary and ability to wear a respirator if necessary.
- Good vision at a close distance is required.
Schedule:
• 10 hour shift
• 12 hour shift
• 8 hour shift
• Holidays
• Overtime
• Weekend availability
Education:
• Associate (Preferred)
Experience:
• Plastics Injection Molding: 1 year (Preferred)
• Manufacturing: 1 year (Preferred)
Additional Requirements
DexSys is a nicotine and tobacco free facility on-site and off-site.
How to Apply:
Please submit resume to chan.chanthaphone@magna.com
Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/47736389
Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 47736389
