On The Job Report: 12/16/2022

Sales Program Consultant

BYRIDER

Salary:

$

Description:

We are looking for Sales / Program Consultants for our branch in Lansing, MI!

In this role, you will exceed our customer’s expectations by selling a great program that helps our customers establish or re-establish their credit and improve their lives! Our Program Consultants feel good about their careers knowing that it is possible to help people while earning a great income!

We seek enthusiastic individuals with a strong work ethic who put the customer first. This is a fast-paced position that requires you to manage multiple priorities at once.

As a Program Consultant, you will:

Earn great money while helping others

Work with customers to understand and evaluate their personnel needs

Explain & sell our great program and the value we provide to prospective customers

Utilize national & local marketing, lead generation programs and customer referrals to contact customers in a timely manner

Requirements:

To be considered for our winning team, you must have:

Excellent customer service skills

Ability to influence people

High Integrity

Excellent multitasking and prioritization skills

The ambition to be the best!

Driver’s License

How to Apply:

Please Submit Resume to ezuniga@byrider.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/88146367

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 88146367

Medical Janitorial Cleaning

LUXURY JANITORIAL

Salary:

$15/hour

Description:

WE ARE HIRING! OPEN INTERVIEW $15hr Cleaners Medical Building Monday Dec-5-22 2pm-4pm 1200 E. Michigan ave lansing mi 2nd floor across the hall from suite 245 More Info: 616-225-9402 or 616-894-0960 hrluxuryjanitorial@gmail.com’

Medical Building Cleaners $15hr m-f

How to Apply:

call 616-225-9404 m-f 9am to 5pm

hrluxuryjanitorial@gmail.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/93562776

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 93562776

Off Shifts – Mold Process Technicians

DEXSYS

Description:

Maintain records of work performed as required using CMMS and PMC Systems and work order procedure.

Troubleshoot, repair or replace all components of DexSys equipment. This includes, but is not limited to all electrical equipment, hydraulics, mechanical, piping, pumps, and pneumatics in the Molding, Paint, and Assembly Department.

Perform preventative and predictive maintenance on all equipment by repairing and replacing parts as necessary.

Use required hand tools to perform repairs, predictive and preventative maintenance.

Read parts breakdown and machine schematics.

Fabricate equipment as required.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 - $34.00 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Employee assistance program

Employee discount

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

Vision insurance

Educational Requirements

Associate’s Degree required.

Six years work related experience may be substituted in lieu of degree.

Work experience combined with current schooling towards degree will be considered.

Related Work Experience:

Journeyman’s card preferred.

Working knowledge of Industrial electrical, injection molding, PLC programming and robotic experience preferred.

Previous manufacturing experience preferred.

Physical Requirements

This position requires a person to have the ability to perform work while standing or walking a minimum of eight (8) hours a day.

The ability to lift up to 20 pounds on a frequent basis and up to 50 pounds on an occasional basis.

The ability to perform work that is below the knees and above the shoulders on an occasional basis.

The ability to climb stairs is necessary and ability to wear a respirator if necessary.

Good vision at a close distance is required.

Schedule:

• 10 hour shift

• 12 hour shift

• 8 hour shift

• Holidays

• Overtime

• Weekend availability

Education:

• Associate (Preferred)

Experience:

• Plastics Injection Molding: 1 year (Preferred)

• Manufacturing: 1 year (Preferred)

Additional Requirements

DexSys is a nicotine and tobacco free facility on-site and off-site.

How to Apply:

Please submit resume to chan.chanthaphone@magna.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/47736389

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 47736389

