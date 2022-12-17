‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ radio drama performed at Hannah Community Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The nonprofit Audio Air Force performed a live radio drama production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” in East Lansing Friday.

The performance was at the Hannah Community Center. Audio Air Force was formed in 2014 and produces multiple audio dramas every year.

You can listen to all of their dramas on their official website.

