‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ radio drama performed at Hannah Community Center

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The nonprofit Audio Air Force performed a live radio drama production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” in East Lansing Friday.

The performance was at the Hannah Community Center. Audio Air Force was formed in 2014 and produces multiple audio dramas every year.

You can listen to all of their dramas on their official website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township.
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation
Mark David Latunski
Latunski gets life sentence in murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon
Michigan State Police K-9 finds man, 3-year-old son in freezing weather
Man dies days after Lansing crash
Man dies days after Lansing crash

Latest News

Vehicle on auto transport trailer hits overpass on I-94
Video: Vehicle on auto transport trailer hits overpass on I-94
Vehicle on auto transport trailer hits overpass on I-94
Lansing School District merging elementary schools
Lansing School District to merge 4 elementary schools into 2
Michigan State University
Michigan State University Graduation and Safety