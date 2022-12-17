Ionia Boys take down Eaton Rapids on the road

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ionia got a superb performance from senior forward Lance Atkinson and rode his hot hand to a 57 to 32 victory over Eaton Rapids.

Atkinson scored from the outside and the inside in nearly equaling the team point total of the Greyhounds.

The victory boosts Ionia’s record to 3-and-0 and the defending CAAC White Champions have one more game before the holiday break next Wednesday against Pewamo-Westphalia.

Cooper Oliver led the Greyhounds with 9 points.

