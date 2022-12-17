Holt holds off Grand Ledge 53-48

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt girls’ basketball team won a tight one over the Eagles of Grand Ledge Friday night, winning 53-48.

The Rams are now 5-1 on the season. Their next game is not until December 28, when they will visit Ann Arbor Pioneer.

Grand Ledge fell to 2-5 with the hard-fought defeat. The Eagles return home against Dewitt on December 20th.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.