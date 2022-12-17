Haslett boys use big third quarter to notch first

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Haslett was desperately searching for its first win of the season and had to hold off a pesky Williamston club to do so.

Vikings senior D’Angelo Fitzpatrick kickstarted a big scoring frenzy in the third quarter as part of a 15-nothing Haslett run.

But the pesky Hornets didn’t go away, with Max McCune and Brooks Kline helping the Hornets back to within four half way through the fourth quarter.

Haslett seemingly had an answer for every Williamston bucket, as Gregory Myles salted the game away late with a big 3-pointer.

Haslett is now 1-4 and will sit idle until Jan. 3 when Holt comes to town.

Now 1-4, the reigning state champs Williamston will look to bounce back at Okemos on Dec. 20.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.