Haslett boys use big third quarter to notch first

Vikings get into win column with win at home.
Williamston at Haslett Boys Hoops
By Joey Ellis
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Haslett was desperately searching for its first win of the season and had to hold off a pesky Williamston club to do so.

Vikings senior D’Angelo Fitzpatrick kickstarted a big scoring frenzy in the third quarter as part of a 15-nothing Haslett run.

But the pesky Hornets didn’t go away, with Max McCune and Brooks Kline helping the Hornets back to within four half way through the fourth quarter.

Haslett seemingly had an answer for every Williamston bucket, as Gregory Myles salted the game away late with a big 3-pointer.

Haslett is now 1-4 and will sit idle until Jan. 3 when Holt comes to town.

Now 1-4, the reigning state champs Williamston will look to bounce back at Okemos on Dec. 20.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township.
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation
Mark David Latunski
Latunski gets life sentence in murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon
Michigan State Police K-9 finds man, 3-year-old son in freezing weather
Man dies days after Lansing crash
Man dies days after Lansing crash

Latest News

Williamston at Haslett Boys Hoops
Pewamo-Westphalia @ Portland St. Patrick's girls hoops
Williamston at Haslett Girls Hoops
WILLIAMSTON HASLETT
Game of the Week: Haslett depth too much for Williamston; stays unbeaten