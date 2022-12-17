Game of the Week: Haslett depth too much for Williamston; stays unbeaten

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - For her first three years of high school, Haslett senior guard Isabel Lindo donned a Williamston Hornets jersey.

In her final year on the hardwood, she’s the newest Haslett Viking and chipped in 10 points to lead the Vikings to a 49-28 win over Williamston.

“It’s super exciting. I think a win is a win but it was definitely a big win and a fun one,” Lindo said when asked about playing her former team. “I think we had a lot of fun playing out there. It was a long week waiting for it, but I thought once I got out there and got into the game, it wasn’t a big deal.”

Lindo did a little bit of everything for Haslett, as did Emily Homan, as the senior poured in several triples en route to a game-high 19-point outing.

“It meant everything for us. This was a big one on our list obviously,” Homan said postgame. “Winning the league is our biggest priority, but we’re just taking it game by game.”

The Vikings are now 5-0 on the year and are showing several different ways to win games.

More importantly, they’re getting deep scoring efforts night in and night out.

“We always talk about all 14. And you never know when it’s gonna be your night,” Haslett head coach Ross Baker said. “We had a number of girls step up and give us great minutes. And that’s incredibly important, especially in a long season like basketball.”

In the win, the Vikings also notched their first CAAC-Red conference win.

Baker knows the importance of stacking conference wins early.

“Mason’s very tough and Williamston again is very tough. To get a leg up early on is great and it gives us some wiggle room the rest of the season.”

Haslett will travel to Fowler for one final game before the holidays on Dec. 19.

Williamston (3-2, 0-1) will be at Okemos on Dec. 20.

