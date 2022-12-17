Charlotte Boys, Portland Girls each win in CAAC-White Clash

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - In Charlotte the boys took care of business against the Portland Raiders.

In a low scoring affair the Orioles took control in the second half pushing their lead to double digits leading by as many as 13.

The Orioles would get the win 42-30 the final, getting their third win in a row.

The girls were the nightcap and this went much better for Portland. The Raiders opened the game on a 12-0 run and would not look back leading by double digits at the half.

The second half was even more dominant for the Raiders as they used their pressure defense to get break the game wide open.

Portland got the big win 59-23 to bounce back from a loss earlier in the week.

