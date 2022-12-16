Will Mid-Michigan see a white Christmas?

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service defines a white Christmas as one inch or more of snow on the ground.

The big question is will our area see a white Christmas?

Mid-Michigan hasn’t had much luck as of late with a white Christmas. In fact, Dec. 25, 2021 saw a high of 52 degrees. It was cold enough in 2020, but there wasn’t an inch of snow on the ground. And 2019 had a high of 57 degrees. You’d have to go all the way back to 2017 for our area’s last white Christmas.

Historically speaking, Northern Michigan has a 75-90% chance of seeing a white Christmas, but here in Mid-Michigan, we are close to a 40-60% chance of seeing a white Christmas.

What about this year? It looks like we’re going to see some colder air begin to work its way into the region closer to Christmas, so we just need to add in some snow. As of Thursday, it looks like we may end up seeing some, but the odds are that we may have a little better chance of seeing a white Christmas.

We will keep you updated as we get closer to the Christmas holiday.

