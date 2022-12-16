What the Tech: Best gifts for her

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumer tech reporter Jamey Tucker says you should consider it He has rounded up some of the best tech gadgets for women.

Moms can be hard to buy for when it comes to Christmas presents and some get the same gifts every year. Perfumes, sweaters, pajamas, and kitchen appliances are pretty common gifts for women. You might never even think about giving mom a tech gadget. If you search Amazon for gift ideas for women, you’re not going to see many tech gadgets. But women do love tech and they’re going to love these gifts and be surprised you thought of them.

Nobody wants to fool with a traditional lock for a gym locker. The Tapplock is one of my favorite gadgets and uses a fingerprint to open it. No fumbling with a key or remembering a combination - just tap and unlock.

For anyone working out at home, there’s the Mirror - a home gym where you work out with instructors live. Don’t worry they can’t see you. Mirror offers many classes, and you’ll work out with other mirror owners. It’s pricey at around $800 and there’s a monthly subscription for the live classes.

Every woman has complained about pockets or the lack of pockets in women’s clothing. The SCOTTeVEST has pockets - lots of pockets. The jacket has 24 pockets, and the hoodie has 18, to store an iPad, phones, keys, wallets, cameras, and most anything else they’ll need to take along with them. Both are $154 and great for traveling and for anyone woman who’d like to leave her purse behind.

Birdie is a self-defense gadget for women, created by women. If you feel unsafe or uncomfortable, just pull the top from the Birdie to release a 130db loud alarm and a bright flashing light to scare someone away. It works without a subscription but for $9 a month, you get a live helpline 24/7 that shares your location with emergency contacts whenever you pull the top.

Digital picture frames have come a long way in recent years and they’re incredibly popular at Christmas time. The Nixplay frame displays photos from smartphones and can upload photos automatically every time you take one. The grandparents will always see new photos of the grandchildren.

These gadgets do not go on sale very often, but you’ll find most of them at a discount through the holidays.

