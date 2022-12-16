Transportation engineering firm to create up to 165 high-wage jobs in Detroit and East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - HNTB Corporation, a national provider of engineering services for transportation infrastructure projects, is expanding in Detroit and East Lansing with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. Michigan was chosen for the project over other competing sites in the Midwest.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $922,203 and create 165 good-paying engineering jobs, supported by a $1 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) on Friday to make the announcement.

“In Michigan, we’re fixing the damn roads and creating good-paying jobs,” said Governor Whitmer. “That’s why HNTB’s growth is great news for our state, our families, and our economy. It further underscores the competitive advantages our state has to offer innovative businesses on the cutting edge of cars, chips, engineering, and manufacturing. Our future is bright, and thanks to companies like HNTB and our local partners, we can stay laser-focused on growing our economy and creating good jobs for Michigan residents.”

HNTB Corporation is a professional engineering firm with extensive expertise in planning, design, program management, and construction oversight for transportation infrastructure projects throughout the U.S. and currently has five locations in Michigan, employing 164 Michigan residents.

The company also utilizes Michigan Works to reach local talent in disadvantaged areas and

underrepresented employees and is open to helping employees obtain access to its facility for career positions.

“HNTB Corporation’s expansion to scale its operations in Michigan in East Lansing speaks to our region’s standing as the right place to maximize U.S. business success with access to an outstanding existing workforce and sustainable talent pipeline. Congratulations to all!” said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership.

The project will bring immediate, high-wage jobs with a large and expanding engineering firm and will also ensure the company’s long-term viability and future growth in Michigan.

For more on careers in the city of East Lansing with HNTB, visit https://www.hntb.com/careers/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.