Spread holiday cheer at the Community Caroling at the State Capitol

State Christmas tree is a beautiful 63-foot spruce from St. Johns.(Michigan State Capitol (Twitter))
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Under the Christmas tree at the State Capitol, you can join in on caroling.

Spread holiday cheer and sing at the Community Caroling event at the State Capitol on Sunday, Dec. 18. The event begins at 6 p.m.

The First Presbyterian Church of Lansing will be performing.

The 2022 State Christmas tree is a beautiful 63-foot spruce from St. Johns, donated by Mary Ann & Caitlin Beck.

More information about upcoming events at the State Capitol can be found on their website.

